'Sister Wives' Star Mykelti Says It's 'Unfair' for Meri to Be Upset With Her Dad Kody Because She 'Cheated'

Kody Brown's kids aren't holding back on giving their opinions about his ex, Meri Brown. After the Sister Wives star was seemingly accused of child abuse by Kody and Christine Brown's son, Paedon Brown, in a recent YouTube Live, Kody and Christine's daughter, Mykelti Padron, is also speaking out.

During a Crowdcast Live for her Patreon followers, Mykelti and her husband, Tony Padron, answered a series of questions.

In one clip captured by a follower and shared by the account Without a Crystal Ball, the pair spoke about Kody and his first wife, Meri, who recently confirmed that they have "permanently terminated" their marriage after more than a decade of trying to work things out. During Mykelti and Tony's discussion, they specifically opened up about Meri's 2015 catfishing scandal in which she was caught talking online with a woman she believed to be a man.

"When you cheat on someone, you're giving up first," Mykelti said. "If you're going to cheat on your spouse, you're giving up on the relationship first. It's unfair for her to get mad at Dad when she gave up. She threw the towel in. She said, 'I'm done.' She cheated first."

Mykelti did acknowledge that Meri didn't "have a physical relationship" with anyone, but rather an "emotional affair" with the catfish.

"Mariah heard them on the phone having intimate conversations over the phone. And if you're sexting or verbal sexting or whatever, that's cheating. That's still cheating," Mykelti said, referencing Meri's child, who has since transitioned and now goes by Leon.

Tony added that though Meri never officially left Kody after the incident, it could have been because the catfish ended up being a woman.

"If it had not been a girl pretending to be a guy, who knows what could have happened," he said.

Kody has also previously stated that he believed Meri intended to leave him.

"When Meri had an affair, she was leaving my a**," he stated on a past episode of Sister Wives. "Because she was like, 'I'm done with this. I am done with you.' She made it clear to everybody that she was getting out of there. She was done with us. And she can't admit it now. We circled the wagons as a family to protect her when she realized that she'd been duped."

For more on Meri's recent drama within the Brown family, watch the clip below.