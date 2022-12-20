'Sister Wives' Star Meri Brown Shares Message About Finding 'Courage' After Kody Brown Split

Meri Brown has a message. Following the news that she has ended her decades-long relationship with Kody Brown, the Sister Wives star shared some words of wisdom via Instagram.

"If you don't want to make waves, keep on being mediocre. Do the thing that everyone else is doing. Seek everyone else's opinion and validation. Do what everyone else thinks you should do," Meri began her message.

"Or....Do your thing. Do your thing in your own time and on your own terms. Let them judge you. Let them talk about you. Let them create their own 'stories' about you. Find your courage. Find your strength. Know who YOU are and don't let them tell you any different," she added.

The 51-year-old ended her message with some more encouraging words. "Worthy Up, Sister!" she wrote.

Meri’s message came one day after she revealed that she and Kody had ended their 32-year relationship on Sunday's Sister Wives: One-on-One.

Meri made the reveal after a clip of her ex revealing the status of their relationship was played.

"I don’t really consider myself married to Meri," Kody said during a confessional. "If she wanted to move on and marry another, she wouldn’t get an argument with me."

Meri was then asked to reveal her feelings about his statements, which she said she finds hard -- seeing as he had a very negative reaction when Christine announced she was ending her marriage to him.

"It just doesn't make sense to me that he would be so frustrated with Christine and be like, 'She just made this decision, we didn’t consult, we didn’t talk, she just made the decision' and then he says, 'No, I don’t consider myself married to Meri. Like, he just made the decision. I never heard him say that to me," she said to host Sukanya Krishnan.

Meri added that Kody continued to lead her on about their marriage, when they first made the decision to initially move to Flagstaff, Arizona, in 2018.

"Even since being in Flagstaff, he has led me to believe that he was trying," she said. "Our first anniversary that we had here in Flagstaff, 'Cheers to new beginnings.' As opposed to this last anniversary he’s like, 'I don’t even know why you called me, Meri. We’re not married, we’re not actually married.'"

Meri additionally added that she spoke with Kody, who reiterated his feelings and told her that he did not feel the need to disclose the status of their relationship publicly, for fear of judgment.

When the host once again asked Meri to clarify the status of her and Kody’s union, she said, "Well, he’s already made the decision."

However, she is not giving up hope, and sees a chance for reconciliation.

"I would. I definitely would be," she said about fixing her marriage. "I don’t think that he’s interested."