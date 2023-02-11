'Sister Wives' Star Madison Brush Gives Birth to Baby No. 3: See the Pic!

Another Sister Wives grandbaby has arrived! Madison Brush, the daughter of Janelle and Kody Brown, has welcomed a girl.

Madison took to Instagram on Saturday and shared the first adorable photo of her new little one. The caption revealed the baby's name, too!

"Welcome to the world Josephine Lee Brush!💚," Madison wrote. "Little Miss Joey was born 2/10 at 8lbs 9oz."

Madison and her husband, Caleb Brush, are already parents to 5-year-old son Axel and 3-year-old daughter Evie.

Proud grandma Janelle recently shared that she's purposefully been visiting the family's North Carolina home in order to be close by for the baby's birth.

In a recent Instagram Story, she shared that she's continuing her workout routines and has found a gym and personal trainer locally, noting, "I'm going to be here for a little bit, a couple weeks."

This baby girl marks the sixth grandchild for Kody. In addition to Madison's kids, he's also granddad to his daughter, Mykelti Padron's, three kids -- Avalon, 1, and twins Archer and Ace, 2 months -- whom he shares with ex Christine Brown.