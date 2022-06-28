'Sister Wives’ Star Leon Brown Comes Out as Transgender

Sister Wives star Leon Brown announced on Tuesday that they are transgender, now exclusively using the name Leon with they/them pronouns. Brown is the only child of Meri and Kody Brown, but one of 18 half siblings from Kody's plural marriage with Robyn Brown, Janelle Brown, and ex-wife Christine Brown. The family has appeared regularly on the hit TLC show beginning in 2010.

"Someone recently told me that i didn't have to have all of my shit figured out in order for me to share myself with the world," Leon wrote on Instagram. "So here’s me, definitely not having almost any of my shit figured out, to let you know that i am trans. my name is Leon or Leo (i love both) and my pronouns are they/them."

Meri reposted her child's announcement on her Instagram story, captioning the post "You are my sunshine."

Instagram

Leon's post is a simple photoshoot of them in shorts and a t-shirt standing outside a large door frame. The caption provides more insight on their coming out journey: "I remember the first time that i knew i wasn’t a girl," they wrote. "I was pretty young & unfortunately i grew up in a context that was incredibly gendered & restrictive. so i continued to be socialized as a girl & later a woman. and here's the thing, i’m finally ready to share my favorite self with the world. and that self is incredibly genderqueer, trans, and unapologetic."

Leon had formerly come out as gay in season 11 of Sister Wives in 2017. On Tuesday, they continued their post with a moment of reflection: "Being queer & trans are definitely some of my favorite parts of myself. and yet, there are so many things that i am learning to love about myself through this process. here’s to me getting to know myself, share myself, and continually evolve to be the person i am, to be my favorite self in all contexts."