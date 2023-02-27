'Sister Wives' Star Gwendlyn Tears Up Seeing Dad Kody Being an 'Active Father' to Robyn's Kids: 'It Hurts'

Gwendlyn Brown is once again opening up about her strained relationship with her dad, Kody Brown. In her weekly YouTube recap of Sister Wives, the 21-year-old daughter of Kody and his ex, Christine Brown, gets emotional while watching a scene in which Kody greets his and wife Robyn Brown's kids as they come home from school.

"I know that I should be happy for them, but seeing him be an active father with these kids really hurts. It sucks to not be able to see them," she says, wiping away tears.

As she goes on to reflect on the scene, Gwendlyn makes it clear that her emotions are not because she doesn't feel like Kody and Robyn's kids deserve an active father.

"It's terrible that I'm making this about myself, but it hurts so much to see him be a good father to others when I didn't really get that much," she says. "I know I should be happy for them and I am. I'm so happy they have a good father, or what looks like to be a good father and an active father. But I just didn't get that and I don't remember that. I don't remember coming home from kindergarten and seeing my dad and him being happy that I ate all my lunch or that I made a friend at school."

She adds that it was "always" her mom, Christine, who was there for her as a kid.

"And that's great. I'm so happy I had her, but it was never my dad," Gwendlyn says. "And it sucks that he was not there so much. But I'm happy for them. I'm really happy they get that and they deserve that. They are sweet and wonderful siblings who deserve the most loving, kindest father in the whole world and they will always deserve that. And I'm just glad that they can have that even when I can't."

Later in the episode recap, Gwendlyn is asked by a fan to remember a positive childhood experience she had growing up with her dad.

"He used to take us out for ice cream when we got sick," she recalls. "And this one time for my birthday, we couldn't afford the most insane birthday gifts and this is going to sound so stupid, but we were shopping for something and I saw this squishy ball and I was like, 'I want that for my birthday.' And I remember him being like, 'OK, you can have this for your birthday. Don't tell anybody. And you can have it now and pretend like it's your birthday gift.'"

Kody is the father of 18 children from four different relationships. In recent years, the family has been candid about Kody's strained relationships with his children, including wife Janelle's son, Gabriel, who broke down in tears on the TLC reality series after Kody got into a fight with him on his birthday, forgetting the date.

