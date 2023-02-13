'Sister Wives' Star Gwendlyn Says She Still Doesn't Know What Work Her Dad Kody Does

Gwendlyn Brown is just as much in the dark as the rest of us when it comes to Sister Wivesstar Kody Brown's profession. While recapping a season 17 episode of the family's TLC reality series, Gwendlyn opened up about her dad's job while he and her mom, Christine Brown, are arguing amid their split.

When Kody says he doesn't want to clear his stuff out of his ex's garage, he adds, "I'm busy. I've got work to do."

"I still don't know what the work he does is," Gwendlyn admits of her father.

Later in the YouTube recap, Gwendlyn answers fan questions. One commenter asks why Kody "hides" that he's "in the gun business" on the show.

"I don't know about that," Gwendlyn admits. "From what I've seen, he tends to say that he's investing in things and I think he might just be uncomfortable with admitting that he's in the gun business because of the political conflict about it. Despite the fact that he seems very clearly conservative, it seems like this is not something he's comfortable with talking about."

In recent years, photos have surfaced of Kody seemingly working at gun shows on Reddit. On Sister Wives, he has been simply referred to as a "salesman," with little detail going into the actual work he does.

Kody also has an account on the celebrity message site Cameo, offering to make personalized messages for fans for $99 per message. He also gets paid for his appearance on the family's reality series.