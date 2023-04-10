'Sister Wives' Star Christine Brown and Her Boyfriend David Woolley Vacation With Her Daughter Truely

Christine Brown and her new boyfriend, David Woolley, are hitting the open road! The new couple enjoyed a fun family vacation together with Christine and her ex, Kody Brown's, 12-year-old daughter, Truely.

The 50-year-old Sister Wives star took to Instagram to share silly pics while traveling in California and visiting Universal Studios Hollywood.

"Making memories and going through adventures have always been precious to me. I’ve been blessed enough with the ability and time to make these core memories with my kids," the mother of six captioned several photos of herself, David and Truely. "Adventuring with @david__woolley and Truely in California @unistudios this weekend has been wonderful. #corememories #lovingthislife #adventuringwithyou."

In addition to adding in the hashtag, "my king," as her pet name for David, Christine also jokingly hashtagged, "Truely loves this don't let the teenage expressions fool you."

She added more pics of their outings, which included a trip to the famous Voodoo Doughnuts and Truely posing in the middle of a large winged mural.

"More EPIC experiences with some absolutely epic people. @david__woolley #adventureisoutthere #californiasun #lovethislife #soblessed," Christine captioned the photos.

David also posted some of the same photos from the trip to his own account, writing, "I had so much fun in California with Christine and Truely. I love having someone to take spontaneous trips with❤️#myqueen #mylove #roadtrip #christinebrown #spontaneous."

The trip comes following Christine's daughter, Gwendlyn Brown's, recent comments about David.

"Yeah, I do like my mom's boyfriend. I think he's a lot of fun," Gwendlyn shared of David in a recent Instagram Live. "He and Truely get along really well, which is what I was most concerned about."

David is Christine's first public relationship since her 2021 split from Kody. The pair went public with their romance on Valentine's Day and have been together since December 2022.