'Sister Wives' Recap: Janelle Brown Talks Her Future With Kody Amid Separation

Janelle Brown is at a crossroads in life and isn't sure which way to go. The Sister Wives star and her estranged husband, Kody Brown, announced during the TLC show's One-on-One special that they have been separated for months.

Janelle expressed that she is "really happy" being separated from her husband, but noted that her faith and polygamist upbringing have made her feel conflicted about wanting to move on from the father of her six children.

"I'm not waiting for him. I've kind of mourned that that part of our life has gone," she explained of Kody. "I wasn't heartbroken. It wasn't heartbreaking for me like it was for Christine. It was just kind of like, I just mourned that that life was gone. We had this great run. In about three months, we will have been married 30 years."

As for whether there's any sort of future for the former couple, Janelle remained hesitant.

TLC

"I think it could be there, but it would require so much change on both our parts so I don't know," she said. "Part of me thinks, 'OK, my religion requires that you continue to make a marriage work.' And I deeply believe in my faith. I have been so much at peace that I don't know how to reconcile that. So that's where my debate with myself is all the time because I know I'm happy. I don't want him to come back, but my faith requires that we are married eternally."

Host Sukanya Krishnan asked Janelle of her marriage, "So the door's still open?"

She replied, "It has to be, but I'm not interested in having anyone walk through that door."

Janelle remains close with Kody's ex-wife, Christine Brown, who divorced him in 2021 and has since said she plans to live a monogamous lifestyle moving forward.