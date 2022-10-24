'Sister Wives' Mid-Season Trailer: Kody Brown's Marriage to Janelle Is in Jeopardy

As Christine Brown moves away from Flagstaff, Arizona, the rest of the family is in chaos in the new mid-season trailer for Sister Wives.

Tensions seem the highest between Kody Brown and his second wife, Janelle, who has long been close with Christine and her children.

In one moment, fans see Kody and Janelle dining out together and having a heated conversation.

"You and I have been acting like we weren't a married couple for most of our marriage, Janelle," Kody tells her.

In an aside interview, Kody adds, "Everything seems to be going bad here."

Janelle is not here for Kody or the patriarchy, declaring, "If he can't handle my independence I don't know if this works for me anymore."

It seems that Kody's COVID protocols will be even more strict than ever after his fourth wife, Robyn, contracts the disease, landing her in the hospital. Shortly after this is revealed, Kody is seen having a heated argument with Janelle, shouting, "I just survived a really, really dark place. You don't give a s**t though, look at you! I'm mad as hell because, you know what, everybody puts this s**t on me. Would you ever have any empathy for me? When you're in pain, I try to understand."

Janelle seems done with the conversation and gets up to leave.

"Janelle, this is a really bad idea for you to walk off on this one," Kody calls after her.

"I don't want to see Christine ever again." Is someone else ready to walk away? There's a lot more to come this season on #SisterWives, Sundays at 10/9c on TLC. pic.twitter.com/QjkcTxkpQ9 — TLC Network (@TLC) October 24, 2022

It seems that Janelle's allegiance to Christine is a sore spot for the family. In the trailer, Christine reveals that she's preparing to leave Arizona within the week, saying, "I just hope they don't hate me."

"Congratulations, you're leaving the family," Kody's first wife, Meri Brown, says sarcastically in an aside interview. "I don't know what I'm supposed to say to this."

Kody, of course, is very upset, shouting at Christine in front of his other wives, "You are running away rather than being accountable. You're like, 'I'm divorced, I'm leaving, I'm done with you.'"

Kody declares of his ex in an aside interview, "I don't want to see Christine ever again."

This past episode of Sister Wivesgot ugly as Kody admitted to lying to Christine about custody laws in an effort to get her to agree to a formal custody agreement for their 12-year-old daughter, Truely.

Sister Wives airs Sundays at 10 p.m. ET on TLC.