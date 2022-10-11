'Sister Wives': Kody Doesn't Want to Live With Janelle in Her RV (Exclusive)

Life starts feels a little crowded for Sister Wives star Kody Brown on Sunday, when he struggles with his wife Janelle's choice to live in an RV. ET has an exclusive sneak peek at how the move will affect Kody's plural marriage with Janelle's sister wives, Meri and Robyn and soon-to-be ex-wife Christine.

"In plural marriage, if you're not around a lot for a wife, she takes it personally," Brown says. "In this case, Janelle has a tiny little kitchen and a tiny little house and a tiny little bathroom, and if I'm not around she will start to feel like she's marginalized. But she made choices that are major inconveniences to me and to my lifestyle because she wanted this RV, so now there's an inclination for me to go, 'Oh there's hot water at Robyn's house, why am I going to sit here with you and suffer with your choices?"

"I guess Janelle living in this trailer wouldn't be too far off of the mobile home that we lived in," Kody's first wife, Meri, says. She, Janelle, and Christine all lived with Kody in a mobile home when their plural marriage first began. Meri and Janelle are still both wives, but Christine is now navigating a divorce from Kody. "When you're living in a three-bedroom mobile home with three wives, it just gets, it's very, you have to have a lot of patience, and you have to be aware of your surroundings," Meri continues.

Other wives express similar concerns. "Is this going to be something that brings them together?" Robyn asks. "Or is it going to be something that they're frustrated that this got chosen? I just keep praying for them."

"I'm just so nervous for Janelle and I hope it works for her," Christine adds. "I don't want to be a downer for her but gosh I just don't think Kody is going to like it there at all. He loves his routines and his comforts and it's just like another excuse to stay at Robyn's house."

Kody also pointed out his affinity for Robyn's living arrangements: "Robyn makes it convenient for me to be there. She enforces my relationship, or reinforces my relationship with my children."

"Janelle made a choice," Kody says. "I will accommodate that choice as best I can, and then make my own choices."

Sister Wives airs Sunday at 10 p.m. ET on TLC.