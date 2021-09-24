Singer Kelly Price Safe After Being Reported Missing Following Hospital Release

Kelly Price is safe after being reported missing.

Wayne Delk, Cobb County Police PIO, confirmed to ET on Friday that the 48-year-old gospel singer was missing in Cobb County, Georgia.

Price was listed as a missing person after a welfare check was conducted at her home last Saturday following her release from the hospital where she was battling COVID-19 for the last two month, perTMZ. However as news broke of her missing, Price's attorney, Monica Ewing, later told the outlet she was safe and not missing.

Ewing shared that the singer was continuing her treatment for the coronavirus at an undisclosed location and notified the authorities that Price has been accounted for.

Price's last posted on Instagram on July 29. At the time, she revealed in a video that she tested positive for the coronavirus.

"I Am COVID Positive. I’m following Dr’s orders. I’m quarantined. Feeling really drained. Splitting headache but I’m not in the hospital," she captioned the post, sharing more detail in the video. "I’m grateful and expecting to have a quick recovery. #GodIsAHealer."

Price's family told TMZ that she was admitted to the hospital about a week after her diagnosis. In early August, as her condition worsened, she was in the ICU and her children visited her several times. She was reportedly discharged three weeks after she was first admitted.