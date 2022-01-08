Sinead O'Connor's 17-Year-Old Son, Shane, Has Died After Going Missing in Ireland

Sinead O'Connor's 17-year-old son, Shane, has died, ET has confirmed.

A rep for the 55-year-old singer tells ET, "Regrettably, we can confirm that Sinead's son Shane has indeed passed." The rep added, "We would politely ask that the utmost respect and compassion be observed at this most difficult time for Sinead and family."

The devastating news comes just days after the national police in Ireland appealed to the public for assistance in tracing Shane's whereabouts. Authorities there said Shane had been reported missing since Thursday morning, and that they were "concerned for Shane's welfare." The police asked for the public's help again the next day.

According to one report, Shane's body was recovered Friday in the Bray area of Wicklow. Police has since called off the search and added no further information would be available at this time.

Shane was O'Connor's third of four children. She shared him with Irish folk musician, Donal Lunny.