Simon Cowell Resting at Home After Breaking His Arm in Electric Bike Accident

Simon Cowell is resting and recovering after he suffered another painful injury.

A source tells ET that the America's Got Talent judge is recovering at home with family after he broke his arm in an accident on his electric bike last Thursday in London.

The source adds that Cowell, 62, was taken to a hospital where he was treated and released.

The news of Cowell's broken arm was first reported by The Sun UK, which published photos of the TV personality sporting a yellow arm cast.

According to Us, a source tells the outlet that Cowell was riding down the middle of the road with the electric motor on, and his wheels slipped as he hit a wet patch of asphalt. The source alleges that Cowell was not wearing a helmet at the time of the accident.

The accident comes nearly 18 months after Cowell broke his back in an accident while testing an electric bike at his home in Malibu, California, in August 2020.

The injuries to his back required an extensive, six-hour spinal surgery to correct -- which included the placement of several metal rods and pins -- and quite a lot of recuperation time to heal properly.

ET's Kevin Frazier spoke with Cowell last February about his recovery, and he admitted that "the first four weeks were the hardest."

"Because you feel kind of helpless, and it was the first time in my life I've ever felt helpless," he explained. "Then you're bored and frustrated, and I was in so much pain."

However, Cowell said that after taking the steps to recover, much of his pain dissipated as if it were a miracle.

"Just like the doctor said, you hit this kinda seven, eight-week mark, and it's like it never happened. I mean, literally like that, so there were a lot of pluses," Cowell shared. "And I didn't catch COVID, so I was lucky."

In fact, Cowell said that in spite of the pain, his injury actually led to him living healthier and treating his body better than he had been before the accident, and that he was in a better place physically than he'd been.

"I'm healthier now than I was a year ago because of this back injury. One of the things you've got to do is so much exercise to kind of, like, heal," Cowell explained. "So I have to walk, like, five, 10 miles a day, so I actually feel better than I did a year ago."

