Silentó Arrested and Charged With Murdering His Cousin in Georgia

Silentó has been arrested and charged with murder. The 23-year-old is accused of fatally shooting his cousin last month in Georgia.

The DeKalb County Police Department announced they had arrested the troubled artist -- whose real name is Ricky Hawk -- in a statement posted to Twitter Monday afternoon.

"Today, Ricky Hawk, 23, was arrested for the murder of his cousin Frederick Rooks, 34," the DeKalb County PD statement read. "On January 21, the DeKalb County Police Department investigated Rooks' death after he was found shot on Deep Shoals Circle."

The statement concluded, "Hawk is in the DeKalb County Jail charged with Murder."

On Aug. 28, 2020, Silentó -- best known for his 2015 hit song "Watch Me (Whip/Nae Nae)" that launched a dance craze -- was arrested in Santa Ana, California, after a report of domestic abuse. At the time, he was booked and released on a charge of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant.

Days later, Silentó was arrested yet again, and later charged with two counts of assault with a deadly weapon. Police accuse Silentó of walking into an unlocked stranger’s home and attempting "to strike the two people in the home with a hatchet before one of them managed to disarm him."

On Oct. 23, he was arrested in DeKalb County after police pulled him over for driving 143 mph on the I-85 at 3 a.m. He was taken to county jail and released on bond several hours later.