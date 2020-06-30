Shopbop Sale: Take Up to 70% Off Select Styles

Ready to save on the biggest trends at Shopbop? Take up to 70% off hundreds of styles from top fashion brands and designers -- just in time for the July 4th weekend.

The Shopbop sale event includes more than a thousand items that are newly discounted. Now's the perfect time to score a deal on that full-price designer investment piece you've been eyeing or a new summer outfit to wear now or later.

Shopbop is filled with some of the most-wanted fashion pieces from favorite brands such as Free People, Frame, Veronica Beard, Ganni and more. Shop everything from denim and swimwear to shoes and sunnies. Prices are already marked, and shipping and returns are free.

Below, shop the sale pieces we love most from the Shopbop sale.