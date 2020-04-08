Shop the Tia Mowry x Etsy Home Collection -- Coasters, Candles and More

Actress Tia Mowry just launched her first-ever home line, in collaboration with Etsy! The actress and entrepreneur teamed up with nine Etsy artisans to co-design a one-of-a-kind collection of handmade items like coasters, pillows, woven baskets and candles.

In addition to reflecting Mowry's "luxe yet minimal" personal style, the pieces were created to help make anyone's space more comfortable, inviting and oasis-like. (Perfect timing, as most of us have been spending a lot of time at home lately.) Our tip: When you see something you like, grab it ASAP because these items are only available while quantities last.

In other exciting Mowry-related news, Sister, Sister is making its way to Netflix! The iconic TV show where Tia and her twin, Tamera, got their start -- as well as six other classic Black-led comedies (including Moesha) -- will debut on the streaming platform this month.

Below, shop our favorite items from the Tia Mowry x Etsy collection.