Shoebacca Sale: Save $20 when you spend $100

The Shoebacca sale is on! You'll save $20 when you spend $100, including purchases of select styles from Asics, Cole Haan, Keds, Puma, Steve Madden, Toms, Vans, and more. Use code Save20 through August 4 to get this deal.

The footwear retailer is also offering up to 70% off select men's and women's Toms and 80% off Men's Page & Tuttle Windshirt with the Flash Deal on July 22.

Now's the time to stock up on new footwear with prices you can't ignore. Select back to school styles are starting at $29.95 including select Asics, Keds, Puma, Toms, and more.

Check out the best shoes to purchase from the Shoebacca sale.

