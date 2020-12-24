Shemar Moore Reveals He's Tested Positive for COVID-19

Shemar Moore is the latest celebrity to test positive for the coronavirus.

The 50-year-old actor revealed via Instagram late Wednesday that he "found out moments ago" that he has COVID-19.

"I am gonna stay wrapping presents," he shared. "Yes... I have been tested and told that I HAVE COVID!!! I thought I had food poisoning... chills and aches all day today... still can smell, taste, no cough, no runny nose."

"I have to accept test results... I feel fine now... but I have to be responsible!!!!" he continued. "My Xmas n New Years is clearly not gonna be the best... my last year and a half has not been the best... but I WILL BE OKAY!!!!"

The S.W.A.T. star concluded his post by encouraging fans to "stay safe" and "wear a mask."

"This is a hard time for ALL OF US... the WORLD!!!" he wrote. "But... I BELIEVE in the sun shining through the rain!!!"

Moore revealed earlier this year that his mother, Marylin Joan Wilson-Moore, died at the age of 76. "I stay stunned. I am heartbroken… I don't know life without this woman," he said in an emotional video shared to Instagram in February. "I don't know what to do but I will figure it out because that's what she would want."

"Everything I've accomplished is because of this amazing woman," he added. "My mother is gone, she ain't here no more. But she's here."

In addition to Moore, a number of other celebrities have opened up about what it's been like battling the coronavirus, including Ellen DeGeneres, who revealed her positive diagnosis earlier this month.

In an update posted to Instagram on Dec. 16, DeGeneres thanked fans for the well wishes they sent to her as she recovered.

"I appreciate it very much. I'm feeling 100%, I feel really good," she said at the time. "One thing that they don't tell you is you get, somehow, excruciating back pain. Didn't know that was a symptom, but I talked to some other people -- back pain. Who knew? How come?"

Hear more in the video below.