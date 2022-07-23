x
‘She-Hulk: Attorney at Law’ Drops New Trailer During San Diego Comic-Con 2022

As the August premiere nears, Marvel Studios released an all-new trailer for She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. The footage for the upcoming Disney+ series gives audiences an extended look at Tatiana Maslany’s MCU debut as Jennifer Walters, a lawyer who specializes in superhuman-oriented legal cases.

The latest trailer dropped during Comic-Con 2022, when Marvel head Kevin Feige took the stage at Hall H to offer new updates on several upcoming films and TV series

Feige was joined onstage by Maslany and some of her co-stars, who teased the series -- which will follow Walters as she navigates “the complicated life of a single, 30-something attorney who also happens to be a green 6-foot-7-inch superpowered hulk" -- as Marvel's "first true half hour comedy," promising plenty of MCU cameos.

The trailer also teased the return of Charlie Cox in his Daredevil suit, ahead of a new series, Daredevil: Born Again, slated for 2024.

In addition to Maslany, the nine-episode series, directed by Kat Coiro and Anu Valia and written by Jessica Gao, also stars Mark Ruffalo as Smart Hulk, Tim Roth as Emil Blonsky/the Abomination, and Benedict Wong as Wong. The rest of the cast includes Ginger Gonzaga, Griffin Matthews, Josh Segarra, Jameela Jamil, Jon Bass and Renée Elise Goldsberry. 

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law premieres Aug. 17 on Disney+.

