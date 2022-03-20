Shawn Mendes Talks New Reality After Camila Cabello Split: 'I'm On My Own Now'

Shawn Mendes is getting candid about his new reality.

In a video, posted on his Instagram Saturday, the “Wonder” singer sits at a piano and talks about lyrics inspired by his recent break up with Camila Cabello. “A lot of the thing that also is like resonating in the lyric for me is like, ‘Oh f**k.' You don’t realize like when you’re like breaking up with someone, you don’t like think a certain thing. You don’t realize like all the sh*t that comes after it," he said.

“Which is like, ‘Who do I call when I'm like in a panic attack? Who do I call when I'm like f***ing, on the edge?’ and I think that’s the reality that kind of hit me, oh, I'm on my own now. Now I feel like I'm finally like, I'm actually on my own. And I hate that. That’s my reality you know.”

In November, Mendes, 23, and Cabello, 25, announced that they were ending their relationship -- after 2 years of dating -- through a joint statement.

The “In My Blood” singer’s video comes a little over a week after Cabello opened up about how her and Mendes’ priorities shifted since they first began dating. During an interview on Apple Music 1’s, New Music Daily, the “Bam Bam” singer spoke to Zane Lowe and shared how she has now become a more “well-rounded person," since the split.

"My priorities have fluctuated and my focus has changed throughout my life," the "Don't Go Yet" singer said. "Like, those years that we were dating, I don’t even feel like, even while I was writing this album, and even still now, I guess, my focus is really on, how can I be a well-rounded person? And apart from my career, my focus wasn’t even on my career."

She added, "My focus really has shifted a lot. And even now while I'm in promo mode, honestly, if I’m not having fun, what’s the f**king point? So, I think as I get older, yeah, the priorities shift. And I feel like that was that way for both of us. Because we both started so young too, it's like, we’re really learning how to be healthy adults. And, like, that sometimes means not having your number one focus be your career. And, like, that’s OK.”

Getty

Cabello also addressed the fans speculation that the lyrics to “Bam Bam,” which features Ed Sheeran, is directly about her ex. "I f**king...I love Shawn," she said. "I feel like there’s literally nothing but love for him, and this song is mostly just about, OK, how do I make a song that shows the cycles of love and life and gives people whatever it is that’s going on in your life — whether it’s a breakup or a divorce. Hopefully this [song] can make you be like, ‘It is that way now but things are always taking crazy turns.’”

At the time of their split, a source told ET that the “Senorita” collaborators’ break up was a decision they both made.

“Shawn and Camila's breakup was mutual,” a source tells ET. “They realized they are in totally different places in their lives at this point, and it was time to end things. They're both sad about the split, but doing their best to take care of themselves, stay busy and surround themselves by loved ones.”