Shawn Mendes Says 'Every Song' He's Ever Written Is About Camila Cabello

Camila Cabello isn't just Shawn Mendes' duet partner. She's also his muse.

The "In My Blood" singer sheds a little light into his relationship with Cabello in the new trailer for his Netflix documentary, In Wonder -- and says "every song" he's ever written is about her.

"My song comes on the radio or something and I'm like, ‘Everything's about you. They're all, they have always been about you,'" Mendes shares at the end of the trailer, released on Tuesday. "She goes, ‘What do you mean?' Like, 'They're all about you. Like every song I've ever wrote.'"

Mendes and Cabello, who collaborated on 2015's "I Know What You Did Last Summer" and 2018's "Senorita" started dating in July 2019.

The former Fifth Harmony singer makes a few appearances in the trailer for the upcoming doc, which will take fans behind the scenes of Mendes' recent world tour. The 104-show tour was "pretty intense" for Mendes, who opens up about his rise to fame and struggle to keep pretending he's "Superman."

"This isn't the story about a famous musician. This is the story about a guy growing up," he shares.

In Wonder, which promises to offer "unprecedented access to Mendes’ private life both at home" and feature years of footage from his life and career, premieres on Netflix on Nov. 23. Mendes' fourth album, Wonder, will be released on Dec. 4.