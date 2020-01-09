Sharon Stone’s Sister and Husband ‘Finally’ Cleared of COVID-19 After Fighting for Their Lives in Hospital

Sharon Stone’s sister, Kelly Stone, is on the mend after being hospitalized with the coronavirus. Sharon took to social media over the weekend to share the update.

"My sister @kellystonesingr & her husband finally tested Covid negative today for the 1st time," Stone, 62, tweeted on Sunday. "Your love, support & rampant discord made changes in policy. You were heard."

“& no the governor didn’t return my call nor get tests for those 600 front line Montana medical workers,” she added, referring to earlier expressing her frustration at the lack of access to COVID-19 testing in Montana (where Kelly lives,) and Governor Steve Bullock not returning her calls.



Sharon revealed earlier in August that Kelly and husband, Bruce Singer, had been admitted to hospital with COVID-19 and were “fighting for their lives.”

"My sister, Kelly, who already has lupus, now has COVID-19,” wrote Sharon, who is an ambassador for Lupus L.A. “This is her hospital room. One of you Non-Mask wearers did this. She does not have an immune system. The only place she went was the pharmacy."



The actress also reposted a photo which Kelly shared of her and Bruce before they became ill. “Please light candles for my sister Kelly and her husband, my dear friend Bruce 🤍🙏🏻🌿,” Sharon wrote.

Sharon Stone has lost both her grandmother and her godmother to COVID-19.

