Sharon Stone Joins Second Season of 'The Flight Attendant'

The Flight Attendant's star-studded cast will get even more intriguing as Sharon Stone has officially joined the recently greenlit season 2 of the hit HBO Max series.

The 63-year-old actress will have a recurring guest starring role as Lisa Bowden, Cassie's (Kaley Cuoco) estranged mother. According to the character's description, Lisa would prefer to remain estranged, this after "a lifetime of dealing with Cassie's alcoholism." This has prompted Lisa to no longer have "any patience or goodwill to spare." Cassie's mother made an appearance, albeit brief, in a flashback scene last season.

In season 2, Cassie's "living her best sober life in Los Angeles while moonlighting as a CIA asset in her spare time. But when an overseas assignment leads her to inadvertently witness a murder, she becomes entangled in another international intrigue." The show is currently in production and shooting in L.A., Berlin and Iceland's capital, Reykjavik.

Stone headlines a new list of actors joining the critically acclaimed show, which earned nine Emmy nominations last year. Alanna Ubach, Cheryl Hines, Jessie Ennis, Mae Martin, Margaret Cho, Santiago Cabrera and Shohreh Aghdashloo are also on board.

The Flight Attendant, initially billed as a miniseries, got the season 2 greenlight in December 2020. The announcement came one day after the thrilling conclusion to the first season was released.

Cuoco, who earned her first Emmy nomination last year for her role, was ecstatic following news that The Flight Attendant was returning for a second season.

“To say that I am elated would be an understatement! The positive response to our show has surpassed all of our expectations and I’m so proud of the entire team behind its success,” Cuoco said. “I’m thrilled to continue my partnership with Team Berlanti, Steve Yockey, HBO Max and of course my beloved studio, Warner Bros. I have amazing partners in Suzanne McCormack and Mackenzie Shade at Yes, Norman Prods., where we are committed to delivering diverse and quality entertainment, including an exciting (and probably a little crazy) TFA season 2!”