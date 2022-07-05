Sharna Burgess Says Her Recovery After Giving Birth Via C-Section Has Been 'Slow But Steady'

Sharna Burgess is in "newborn bliss" while recovering after giving birth. The Dancing With the Stars pro took to Instagram on Tuesday to talk about her post-partum recovery and reveal that she had to undergo a C-section.

Burgess shared a mirror selfie video to her Instagram story on Tuesday -- one week after she and Brian Austin Green welcomed their first child, son Zane, on June 28.

"One week post partum," she wrote on the image. "Recovery is slow but steady."

Sharna Burgess/Instragram

She followed that post up with a series of videos updating fans on her health and the experience of giving birth.

"I am in newborn bliss and I have so much to share, but I am taking my time and being in my moment," Burgess explained.

"I ended up having to have a C-section," the dancer continued, promising to explain the full story later, and assuring fans that the story is "not traumatic."

"It just ended up being the safest and best option for mom and baby," she shared.

Burgess also said that she's glad she only had a general "birth plan" because of how things turned out, sharing, "Had I gone on with a plan of what I thought it was going to be, it would have shaken me when it changed... [so] I'm super grateful for my approach to everything."

Zane is Burgess’ first child, but fifth for Green. The 48-year-old actor has four other sons -- three with his ex-wife, Megan Fox, and one with actress Vanessa Marcil.

Burgess and Green began dating in 2020 and announced the pregnancy on Instagram in February, just a week after Green’s divorce from Fox was finalized.

For more on their adorable little one, check out the video below.