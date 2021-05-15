Shanna Moakler Removes Tattoo of Ex-Husband Travis Barker's Name

Shanna Moakler is trying to put her relationship with Travis Barker in the past. The former Miss USA took to Instagram on Friday to document her latest tattoo removal session on a piece with Barker's name.

Moakler explained in the video that she came to Nurse Jamie to get the remaining tattoo removed from her wrist following her split from Barker over a decade ago. The pair were married for four years before their split in 2008.

"It's my ex's name," Moakler said, warning her followers, "Don't tattoo names on your body, kids."

In the comments, Moakler fought back against critics, and noted that Barker recently covered up a tattoo of their initials.

"To my new found haters," she wrote, "to clarify since everyone seems to know my personal life, my ex put a skill tattoo over our initials on his hand while his new girl lovingly looked on."

"That was done with purpose and intent along with posts to try to insult me and my happiness with my new man," Moakler said. "Once again weird! This was my final session on a tattoo of his name. I’ve been removing for some time."

Moakler, meanwhile, is back with her boyfriend Matthew Rondeau following their split last month. A source tells ET, "Shanna and Matthew got back together at the end of April." And in an exclusive statement to ET, Moakler says, "We are together and super happy!"

"So thankful to have this man in my life. Couldn't imagine going through all life's ups and downs without you @matthew_rondeau #mondobongo🎶 shot by @jimjordanphotography," she wrote on Instagram on Wednesday.

"@shannamoakler I’m so In love with you baby. Your my best friend and the love of my life and I wouldn’t want to go through life without you being part of It ❤️," he wrote back in the comments.

See more on Moakler in the video below.