Shania Twain Praises 'Sweetheart' Megan Thee Stallion, Teases Possible Music Collaboration (Exclusive)

If you've been wishing for a Shania Twain and Megan Thee Stallion collaboration, your dreams are that much closer to becoming a reality.

ET spoke with Twain backstage at the 2023 CMT Music Awards, after the rapper presented the country music star with the night's Equal Play honor.

"I mean, what it really means to me, is that the need for equal play for everyone -- that needs to be highlighted. So, I'm very proud to be part of that highlight. Obviously, I champion the idea of equal play," Twain said of the initiative, which aims to break down the gender disparity in the genre. "And I want to see more of it. So, it's just an honor for me to be participating in this tonight."

Twain is all about championing other artists, which she reiterated after winning the honor, telling ET that "these are the kind of moments where I really feel empowered to raise others up." She went on to add that she's earned a platform that allows her to "champion the cause" and how "it's great to be a part of it."

Twain is all about championing other artists, especially when she's personally a fan of their work. Speaking of Megan, Twain gushed over the Houston-born rapper, telling ET, "I love her...what a sweetheart!"

Sharing that they sat together in the audience, Twain said the two "really gel very well, I love her as a person."

"She is a great talent, I was just glad she didn't ask me to twerk out there. I would had to have said no," she joked. "She was amazing and said so many sweet things and I was really flattered she was there for me."

The "Man! I Feel Like A Woman!" singer also shared that she "was thinking" that their instant connection would translate well into a music collaboration. "I think that that would really work... I love her whole mind," she added.

That's a musical duo that would definitely impress fans much.

And that isn't the only collaboration involving Twain possibly in the works! Alanis Morissette told ET that she was using Sunday's festivities as a networking event for female country stars.

"I love the sisterhood," Morissette said before heading into the show. "Being onstage, just with energy, I mean, I'm usually so solitary onstage. I'm with my amazing bandmates, but as a woman, I'm up there alone. So to be with women next to me who are very, very soulful is like being wrapped up and swaddled."

Upon hearing that Twain was also in attendance, Morissette said she'd love to talk to her about a collaboration, too. "I'll just pounce on her," she said.

The fantasy collab goes hand-in-hand with Morissette's excitement for Sunday's performance of "You Oughta Know" alongside Ingrid Andress, Lainey Wilson, Madeline Edwards and Morgan Wade. The collaboration is the 10-year celebration of the Next Women of Country franchise.

"Anytime I can support women expressing themselves, and feeling safe in a world that isn't always the safest," she said. "Every industry, in general, is seen through the male lens, so to have a female lens be presented as a gang is really... I'll show up!"

The 2023 CMT Music Awards aired live on CBS and is streaming on Paramount+.