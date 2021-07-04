Shailene Woodley Reveals the Cute Reason She and Fiancé Aaron Rodgers Sometimes Argue

Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers are giving fans a peek into their relationship. The 37-year-old Green Bay Packers quarterback participated in an Instagram Live on Monday that starred himself and his famous fiancée.

In the clip, which Rodgers posted in celebration of his first night hosting Jeopardy!, 29-year-old Woodley led a 10-question Q&A with the athlete.

While waiting for fans to join the live chat, Woodley sweetly called Rodgers "my love," as they lounged on the couch together and she excitedly hyped up his hosting gig.

The Q&A kicked off next, with Rodgers revealing that his favorite Jeopardy! category was the Bible one, before joking that fellow Packers player Robert Tonyan, who was the nickname Big Bob Tonyan, is his hair inspiration thanks to his "various mullet hairstyles."

"Big Bob Tonyan is definitely an inspiration for me for my hair," Rodgers said as he removed his baseball cap. "I've been growing it out for a while. I had the man bun."

"It's really greasy right now," Woodley interrupted with a laugh. "Maybe you shouldn't show them."

The couple moved on to the next question, with Rodgers revealing that he spent "a ton of hours" studying for the gig.

"I was quarantined in Montreal for a lot of the beginning of the off-season hanging out with this lovely lady right here," he said as Woodley smiled at her beau. "...I watched every episode on Netflix multiple times. I watched old episodes I found on my phone... Probably 100 hours."

After Woodley insisted that her fiancé could be the full-time host of Jeopardy!while playing in the NFL, Rodgers was asked if he'd rather win another Super Bowl or land the TV gig.

"Both," he stated.

"No, I'm not going to [quit football to host Jeopardy!]. I just won MVP. I still have a lot left in the tank. I'm still going to play. I'd love to host Jeopardy! at the same time," he said. "Jeopardy! films five shows a day, 46 days a year. That's 230 episodes. And I work for six months out of the year, so the other six months, I would probably have time to film 46 days."

"For sure. One hundred percent. You could do so much," Woodley agreed.

When asked to rank his time on Jeopardy! from a one to a 10, Rodgers quickly chose the highest number, before gushing about his time on the show and all the people he met there.

"And you guys thought he was a football dude," Woodley quipped with a laugh. "No one knows the real you."

As the video wrapped up and Rodgers encouraged people to read late Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek's memoir, The Answer Is...: Reflections on My Life, the couple's dog entered the frame. While Rodgers tried to shoo the pup away, Woodley told him to be careful.

"Who else gets in fights with their partners about how much they get to cuddle with their dog? Is it just us?" Woodley questioned while laughing.

Woodley confirmed her engagement to Rodgers in February on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, when she explained that she didn't know him as a "football guy."

"He's good. He's great. But, like, I don't understand," she said. "'Cause I don't know him as a football guy. I know him as, like, the nerd who wants to host Jeopardy!. That's the dude I know."