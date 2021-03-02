Shailene Woodley Is Dating Aaron Rodgers

A new power couple has been revealed! According to multiple reports, Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers have been dating long distance while he's been playing for the Green Bay Packers and she was filming Misanthrope in Montreal.

E! News was the first to report that the two were an item, with their source nothing that the 29-year-old actress and the 37-year-old NFL quarterback "have kept things private and low key."

"They have seen each other and been in touch," E!'s source says. "They continue to talk and see each other when they can. They are both focused on their careers but they also make time for each other."

Rodgers will have more time for Woodley now that the season is over for the Packers. The team lost to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the NFC Championship Game on Jan. 24.

This isn't the first athlete that Woodley has dated. In 2018, the Big Little Lies star was in a relationship with rugby player Ben Volavola.

Shailene Woodley Ben Volavola attend the premiere of 'Adrift' on May 23, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic

This also wouldn't be the first actress that Rodgers has been romantically connected to. He dated Olivia Munn for three years before their split in 2017. Rodgers was most recently dating Danica Patrick but they broke up in August after two years together.

Danica Patrick and Aaron Rodgers attend the Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Sports Awards on July 19, 2018 in Santa Monica, California. Steve Granitz/WireImage

Aaron Rodgers and Olivia Munn attend the ESPYS on July 13, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

ET has reached out to Woodley and Rodgers regarding their reported relationship.