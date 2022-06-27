'Shahs of Sunset' Star Lilly Ghalichi Gives Birth to Baby No. 2 -- See the Pics

Welcome to the world, Kashton Mir! Shahs of Sunset star Lilly Ghalichi announced the birth of her second child on Monday.

"Mom and Dad are so in love with you, your big sister adores you, and the World is ready to welcome you 'Kash-Mir,'" she wrote on Instagram. Ghalichi paired the caption with six photos of her holding the newborn baby boy in her hospital bed. Her husband, Dara Mir, stands by her side.





"🙏🏼 Thankful to have baby delivered safely by @drthaisaliabadi after our team of amazing doctors recognized the early onset of HELPP Syndrome, something I had never heard of but is life threatening- we are so grateful 💙," Ghalichi continued.

HELPP, which stands for Hemolysis, Elevated Liver enzymes and Low Platelets, is a symptom of postpartum preeclampsia.

Lilly and Dara married in 2017 and welcomed their daughter, Alara, in 2018. She announced her pregnancy with Kashton in January with a glamorous family photo shoot, which she captioned, "Been busy creating life 👼🏼."

In March, she posted a decadent gender reveal, dressed in a gown and flanked by a wall of blue balloons. "It's official, I'm going to be a BOY MOM!! 💙💙" she wrote.