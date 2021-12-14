'Sex and the City' Fan Penélope Cruz Reacts to Shocking 'And Just Like That' Death (Exclusive)

And Just Like That, Penélope Cruz is sharing her reaction to that shocking death on last week's premiere of the Sex and the City revival.

On Tuesday night, ET's Rachel Smith spoke to Cruz, who was being honored at the Museum of Modern Art's Film Benefit, about what she thought about Mr. Big's (Chris Noth) unexpected passing. The Parallel Mothers actress is a fan of the franchise and even made a cameo in the SATC 2 movie.

"I guess most people know already, but I could not believe it," Cruz admitted. "I'm thinking then, maybe 50 episodes will be with flashbacks and we will get to have a little more of that relationship there."

The Academy Award-winning actress was recognized for her contributions in cinema at the 14th annual benefit, which was presented by Chanel. In previous years, the MOMA has recognized Cate Blanchett, Tom Hanks and Martin Scorsese. Cruz, who dazzled in a red Chanel dress, told ET she felt "happy and grateful" to be receiving such a distinction.

"It's a huge honor," Cruz gushed. "And I feel happy and grateful and kind of overwhelmed. And I will relax after my speech, because it always makes me nervous to get up there and speak. I am very touched by all the friends that have come here tonight to support and this is a huge honor for me."

Penelope Cruz arrives at the Museum of Modern Art Film Benefit at the MOMA on Dec. 14, 2021 in New York City. James Devaney/GC Images

The night was about singing Cruz's praises and several of her colleagues did just that, including Anne Hathaway. When ET told Cruz about what they had to say about her, the 47-year-old actress couldn't help but feel taken aback by the sweet surprise.

"She's here?" Cruz asked. "I'm a huge fan of hers too and I'm so happy she's here. I can't wait to see her."

Cruz's latest film, Parallel Mothers, is getting a lot of Oscar buzz, but she says, it was a treasure alone just to have the opportunity to play the part in the Pedro Almodóvar project.

In Parallel Mothers, two women share a hospital room where they are going to give birth. Both are single and became pregnant by accident. Janis (Cruz), middle-aged, doesn’t regret it and she is exultant. The other, Ana (Milena Smit), an adolescent, is scared, repentant and traumatized.

"The thing is that, to have been able to play her, to play this character, has already been such an incredible treasure, such an incredible gift that Pedro has given me once again, so I'm very grateful for his trust and what more could I ask for?" Cruz said. "I've learned so much from him. And he's someone so important in my life. He's not just a director I work with, he's one of my closest friends, he's like family. He keeps challenging me with these beautiful characters and I feel really, really grateful."