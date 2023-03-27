Seth Rogen Shares Family's Reaction to Him Not Wanting to Have Kids, Talks Voicing Donkey Kong (Exclusive)

Seth Rogen is opening up about his decision not to have children. While speaking with ET's Matt Cohen, the 40-year-old actor reveals how his parents and other family members reacted to the news that he and his wife of more than a decade, Lauren Miller, wouldn't be expanding their family.

"My family's really fine with it. I think they've known for a long time [that] we probably weren't gonna have kids," he says. "They got my sister, [who] has two kids, so my parents have grandchildren and they're keeping them busy. That box is ticked, I think, to them in some ways."

Having to explain his choice not to have children is "funny" to Rogen, who thinks that "the default should be no kid."

"And then maybe if you really want them and you can justify why it's worth bringing new life into this world, then yeah, knock yourself out," he says.

Not having kids won't stop Rogen from entertaining little ones onscreen, as his next project, The Super Mario Bros. Movie, sees him voicing Donkey Kong.

"The voice sounds like me. I've done a lot of these. I don't change my voice. I'm not one of those actors," Rogen explains, before revealing "the two things I felt a responsibility to incorporate" in his portrayal.

"For me [it was about] finding a way that the character has a good comedic dynamic with the other characters and making sure I feel like I can just be funny in the scenes. That was my approach to Donkey Kong," he says. "Where that landed was this idea that he just hates Mario [voiced by Chris Pratt] and that he's really annoyed that he's stuck with him the whole movie."

Rogen adds that being a part of the movie was a "very cool" experience for him.

"I grew up in the '80s and '90s, so I was kind of there for every iteration of this. It's cool to be a part of it," he says. "It was exciting to get to be a part of something that explored these worlds in a way that actually did them justice cinematically."

The Super Mario Bros. Movie is in theaters April 5.