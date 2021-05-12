Seth Rogen Says He's Finally Comfortable Admitting That He Doesn't Want Kids

Seth Rogen and wife Lauren Miller are happy just the two of them.

The Knocked Up star opened up about finally being comfortable admitting that he doesn't want kids during his recent appearance on SiriusXM’s The Howard Stern Show.

"I wouldn’t be able to do all this work that I like,” Rogen told host Howard Stern, explaining that people have always asked him how he does so much and he felt "uncomfortable answering" because the answer is because he doesn't have kids. "It's that I don't have kids."

He also added that his wife is on the same page, "I would say she wants kids less than I do."

When asked if it would have been a deal breaker if Miller wanted kids, he replied, "I think I couldn't wrap my head around it, but she's just like, 'no.'"



"Which is great," he added. "We have so much fun. I don’t know anyone who gets as much happiness out of their kids as we get out of our non-kids. We’re f*cking psyched all the time. We’re lying in bed Saturday morning, smoking weed, watching movies naked - if we had kids we could not be doing this."

Rogen and Miller tied the knot in 2011. The two celebrated their 9-year wedding anniversary and their 15th year as a couple back in October 2020. The Neighbors actor posted a photo of the two at an arcade in their wedding attire, along with a sweet note.

"Happy anniversary to us!! I can’t believe I’ve been lucky enough to find the perfect partner to go through life with. After 9 years married and over 15 years together, I love @laurenmillerrogen more every day," he captioned the pic. "Here’s me beating her at video games at our wedding."

Last month, Miller celebrated her husband's 39th birthday by posting a silly photo of him on Instagram.

"Today is my favorite day because it’s the day my all-time favorite thing on the whole planet was born. Happy Birthday to the love of my life!!!" she wrote.

Meanwhile, Rogen is promoting his new book, "Yearbook," which is filled with wild stories, including an encounter he and Judd Apatow allegedly had with Tom Cruise, when they were invited to the Mission Impossible star's Los Angeles mansion to talk comedy.

"There was this very weird period, where he had had his child, but no one had seen his child and there was genuine speculation as to whether the child was real," Rogen told Stern of Cruise's daughter, Suri, who he shares with ex-wife, Katie Holmes, in that same interview. "I remember meeting this baby, being like, 'This poor baby doesn't know she's like the most talked about person on the planet.' Which is a lot of pressure."

He also recalled Cruise allegedly trying to talk to him about Scientology, crediting Apatow for intervening and changing the subject.

