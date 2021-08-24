Serge Onik, 'So You Think You Can Dance' Alum, Dead at 33

Serge Onik, best known for competing on season 11 of So You Think You Can Dance, has died. He was 33.

His rep confirmed his death to ET in a statement.

"He was an amazing dancer with a huge heart and he touched the lives of everyone who met him," the statement reads. "He will be truly missed. This is a sad day for us at the agency and for the dance community as a whole. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his friends and family at this time. "

Kristyn Burtt, a TV host who has worked on World of Dance and other shows, also confirmed Onik's death to ET. "Serge Onik was not only beloved for his talents on season 11 of So You Think You Can Dance, but he was also a great friend who always showed up with a warm smile and a big hug. The dance industry lost such a bright light," she said.

Onik was a contestant on the dance competition show in 2014 and placed in the top 14. Additionally, he assisted pros like Maksim Chmerkovskiy with choreography on Dancing With the Stars and helped U.S. Olympic figure skaters with their routines and training.

Onik most recently appeared as a dancer in the Jon M. Chu-directed film In the Heights, which was released in June. He also taught classes at the Broadway Dance Center in New York City.

A number of Onik's dance industry friends took to social media on Tuesday to pay tribute to the talented star.

"RIP @sergeonik. We going to miss you 😪," ballroom dancer Elena Grinenko wrote on Instagram. "I’m so sad that [the] world lost such an amazing person like you."

Former DWTS pro Tony Dovolani commented on the post, writing, "Wow. This is unbelievable."

"I’m so so sad about this," added fellow former pro Anna Trebunskaya. "RIP Serg."

Champion figure skater Ashley Cain-Gribble also took to her own page to share some of her favorite memories with Onik over the years, including an inspiring text message.

"This will hurt for forever. rest in peace angel," she captioned the post. "I am lucky to have lived on this planet at the same time as you ❤️."