Serena Williams Says Daughter Olympia Is a 'Perfectionist' on the Tennis Court

Serena Williams' 3-year-old daughter, Olympia, seems to be following in her mom's athletic footsteps without any urging on her part. The 39-year-old tennis champ appeared on Monday's The Late Show With Stephen Colbert where she talked about Olympia taking up tennis during the coronavirus pandemic.

"She's a perfectionist on the court. I'm not quite sure where she got that from, but yeah, she loves it," Williams said, laughing. "I never thought I would let my daughter play tennis, but then during this pandemic, it was the only thing that we could do safely so I'm like, well, tennis it is."

Earlier this month, Williams shared an epic photo of little Olympia wielding a racket on the court, writing, "Turn, back, reach, head, follow through."

Williams shared with Colbert that she originally wanted to shield her and husband Alexis Ohanian's daughter from the sport for several reasons.

"It's all consuming. It's stressful. It's a lot of work. It's a huge commitment, and it might be a little dab of pressure on her," the 23 Grand Slam title winner teased. "I wouldn't naturally put her in it, but if that was something that she wanted to do, I would absolutely be like, 'Oh my gosh, you should totally do that.' And I'd be rooting for her and supporting her, but it wouldn't be the first thing that I would do."