'Selling Sunset's Amanza Smith Reveals She's Secretly Had a Boyfriend for Two Years

Chrishell Stause isn't the only Selling Sunset star with a new romance on her hands. Turns out Amanza Smith has been privately dating someone -- for the last two years.

The mom of two, whose ex-husband is former NFL pro Ralph Brown, revealed she secretly has had a new man in her life for quite some time. While her friends know, the two have opted to keep their romance out of the glare of the reality TV spotlight.

"I want to make sure that when we go public that we're so 100% sure that nobody can affect the energy of that," Smith told People. "We came to the decision together very early on that we didn't want to be posting about our relationship on social media and being in the public. I don't know, it's a slippery slope."

While Smith still has not divulged her man's name, she did share that he is a fellow parent and an "amazing human." Other than that, her lips are protectively sealed. "I have a lot of fans that want to see me succeed because they're rooting for me," she told the outlet. "I have just as many people that silently hope that I fail. I don't want to give anybody any reason to rain on my parade because I'm really happy."

Plus, the mystery is fun. "I think right now it's just become more of a fun game to keep it a secret more than anything," she said. "People have taken pictures of us when we are out in public. People know. I just choose not to purposely prance it in front of the media."

While sleuths may be busy putting the puzzle pieces together, Smith would prefer to keep the curtain closed on this part of her personal life. As she acknowledged, "It's really the only thing in my life that people don't know about fully."

The public was so unaware, in fact, that romance speculation about her and Zac Efron popped up late last year after she was photographed with the actor. "If that’s my boyfriend, that was the fastest developing relationship in the history because I literally met the guy for maybe two minutes," she quipped during the Selling Sunset reunion. "Yeah, definitely not my boyfriend."