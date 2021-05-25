'Selling Sunset' Star Christine Quinn Posts First Photo of Baby Boy Christian

Christine Quinn shared the first family photo. It's been over a week since the Selling Sunsetstar welcomed her first child, a baby boy named Christian, with husband Christian Richard on May 15. On Tuesday, the new mom posted the first photo of her little one, expressing how much she loves him.

"Welcome Baby C 👶🏼 I could not feel more in love, blessed, and grateful. Words can not express the joy of being a mommy," the 32-year-old realtor wrote alongside the snap. People was first to share the photos.

After giving birth, Quinn exclusively told ET, "Baby C made his debut on Saturday and we are over the moon in love. We already have some similarities and differences. Baby C made an over-the-top, dramatic grand entrance just like his mama likes to do. But the only difference is that he was early, while I am always late."

ET spoke with Quinn just two days before she gave birth at the 2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards: Unscripted, where the reality star opened up about how she was feeling ahead of giving birth.

"I feel good. I'm energized, I'm excited. I'm happy. I'm happy to also share it on the show as well," she told ET while rocking a black-and-white gown and heels. When asked if she was ready to give birth she replied, "I don't think moms are ever ready. It's just one of those things that happens. I do have a plan but plans are really unpredictable, so we'll see."

"I'm so excited to be a mom. I've always wanted to be a mom," she gushed. "We're going to have a lot of fun events to come."

She had also previously told ET that she planned to be a "cool mom." Hear more of what she said about motherhood in the video below.