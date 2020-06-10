'Selena: The Series' Gets a Premiere Date and New Trailer: Watch!

Selena: The Series is almost here! On Tuesday, Netflix announced that part one of the series starring Christian Serratos as legendary singer Selena Quintanilla will premiere on Dec. 4.

In addition to the date announcement, the streamer shared the first trailer for the project. In the black-and-white clip, Serratos' Selena is seen performing onstage, as her father, Abraham (Ricardo Chavira), offers advice in a voice over.

"If you keep practicing, pretty soon it's all gonna pay off. Just watch," he says. "And when I see you on that stage, I still see the 6-year-old girl singing in our backyard."

Selena: The Series will chronicle the life and legacy of the songstress as she comes of age and has to make tough choices to hold on to family, true love and music, according to the show's website. Selena was shot and killed in 1995. She was 23.

In addition to Serratos and Chavira, the Netflix project, which was produced with the support of Selena's family, will star Gabriel Chavarria as Selena's oldest brother, A.B. Quintanilla, Noemi Gonzalez as her sister, Suzette Quintanilla and Seidy Lopez as her mother, Marcella Quintanilla. Madison Taylor Baez will play Young Selena.

Netflix

