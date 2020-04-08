Selena Gomez's Rare Beauty: Everything We Know About Her Makeup Line

Selena Gomez's Rare Beauty now has a launch date! The actress and singer announced her new makeup brand will drop on Sept. 3 at Sephora locations in the U.S., Canada and Mexico, including Sephora stores in JCPenney. It'll also be available on the Rare Beauty website.

"I’ve had so much fun creating everything and can’t wait for y’all to try it all! I hope you love it as much as I do!," Gomez wrote in the caption for the Instagram post, which was accompanied by a pic of the star glowing in a beautiful, natural makeup look.

"I wanted people to feel like makeup is something you can enjoy," the star said in a video posted on the Rare Beauty account. "It's not something that you need. And I felt like that's kind of who I am. I'm very authentic. I'm very real with my fans, so I'm excited that I got to venture into this."

Rare Beauty has yet to detail the products for the launch. In August 2019, it was reported Gomez filed a trademark on her name for a range of beauty products, including "fragrances, cosmetics, skin-care preparations, hair-care preparations, soaps, moisturizers and essential oils," according to the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office.

The brand's page on Sephora states, "Airy and breathable, our skin-loving formulas go on easy for adjustable coverage and a fresh finish that always looks like you."

The brand has the same name as Gomez's 2020 album, Rare. For Gomez, as she explained in a video shared on Rare Beauty's Instagram Story, the word is about self-love and embracing imperfections.

"Rare is such a special word for me because it's all about eliminating the need for perfection. Rare is about being comfortable with who you are and embracing who you are, loving who you are, accepting who you are. There is so much beauty in imperfection and my hope is that all of you can see that. I just want us to stop comparing ourselves to people and start embracing who we are."

As a champion for mental health, Gomez recently launched the Rare Impact Fund on her 28th birthday in an effort to raise $100 million over the next 10 years to provide access to mental health services for underserved communities. One percent of all sales from Rare Beauty, along with funds raised from partners, will benefit the Rare Impact Fund.

The brand has also created the Rare Beauty Mental Health Council. According to the Rare Beauty website, it is "composed of expert advisors from leading universities, organizations, and companies focused on mental health. The Council will guide the company’s strategy to ensure maximum impact."

