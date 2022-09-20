Selena Gomez Sheds Lots of Tears in First Teaser for 'My Mind & Me' Documentary

Selena Gomez is giving fans an inside look into her mental health journey. Apple TV+ has released the first teaser for the Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me documentary, which shows the ups and downs of the singer-actress' life.

While Gomez does not speak in the 30-second clip, fans see her at some of her most vulnerable and happiest moments. Several quick scenes even show the "Lose You to Love Me" singer breaking down in tears.

A piece of @selenagomez’s story. #MyMindAndMe spans six years of her life, covering her highs, lows, and everything in between.

"Every breath, a breakthrough," reads the message in the teaser.

On Instagram, Gomez shared the first look at her doc, writing, "We don’t get along sometimes and it gets hard to breathe… But I wouldn’t change my life."

According to the press release, the documentary begins when Gomez is reaching a new peak in her career, but then faces an unexpected dark turn. The film spans over her six-year mental health journey.

Over the years, Gomez has been open about her struggles. In April 2020, she revealed on Miley Cyrus' Instagram Live show, Bright Minded, that she "realized" she was bipolar during a visit to McLean Hospital in Boston, Massachusetts.

"I wanted to know everything about it, and it took the fear away," she said of her diagnosis. Gomez also shared at the time that she'd undergone treatment for anxiety, depression and "other stuff that I've been dealing with."

Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me, directed by Madonna: Truth or Dare's Alek Keshishian, premieres Nov. 4 on Apple TV+.