Selena Gomez Reunites With 'Wizards of Waverly Place' Co-Star David Henrie

Is a new Wizards of Waverly Place project on the way? That's what fans are hoping after Selena Gomez and David Henrie's recent reunion.

The former co-stars seemed to have pulled off a bit of magic for their get together amid the coronavirus pandemic. A video Henrie posted to Instagram on Sunday shows him and Gomez standing on opposite sides of a wall.

"Hmm," Henrie says in the clip, before panning the camera over to show Gomez, playfully tapping her lips in contemplation. Gomez reposted the video on her Instagram Story, and so did her fellow Wizards co-star Gregg Sulkin.

Henrie's reunion with Gomez comes about a week after he got together with Sulkin and Jennifer Stone. The group revisited their favorite on-set moments and played Wizards of Waverly Place trivia for a video on Sulkin's YouTube channel with Cameron Fuller.

Gomez has stayed especially close with Henrie since the Disney Channel show aired its series finale in 2012. Henrie helped Gomez set up her Instagram account years ago, and her very first Instagram Story in 2017 featured her and Henrie speculating on what their characters would be up to now.

"You have kids. Alex is for sure single," Gomez said at the time.

"Yeah, Justin has, like, 15 children," Henrie agreed. "Alex is single; she's still trying to find herself. She's now, like, 25, and she's trying to figure things out."

"[Jake T. Austin's] Max is lucky if he's even found himself. Like, he's literally lost," Henrie continued, while Gomez laughed. "He now just makes sandwiches on the street."

Last year, Henrie told ET that he and Gomez discuss a possible Wizards reboot "all the time."

