Selena Gomez 'Geeked Out' Over VAX LIVE Guests Like Jennifer Lopez, Prince Harry & Meghan Markle (Exclusive)

The stars came out for VAX LIVE: The Concert To Reunite The World. Selena Gomez hosted the event at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, on Sunday, and told ET's Keltie Knight she "geeked out" over the guest list.

"To me, it's the best award show of the year," she shared. "I was equally geeked out when I found out who was going to be here and I was happy that those people decided to join us and spread the word."

Global Citizen campaign chairs Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will be joined by President Joe Biden, First Lady Dr. Jill Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris at the event, which will air on Saturday. Stars like Ben Affleck, Chrissy Teigen, David Letterman, Gayle King, Jimmy Kimmel, Nomzamo Mbatha, Olivia Munn and Sean Penn are also on the guest list, while Jennifer Lopez, Foo Fighters, J Balvin, H.E.R. and more will perform.

The event aspires to rally the world’s biggest artists, world leaders, philanthropists, and more for an inspiring night to increase donations and sharing of vaccine doses to priority populations around the world.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Global Citizen VAX LIVE

"I have to be honest, I was a little nervous [to come out and host]," Gomez confessed. "I love to be a part of especially moments like this, but we haven't done anything like this in a long time so I'm actually very nervous."

"But why I'm here -- and in general -- I have been using my platform for the past year and year and a half to confront issues with businesses, philanthropists, people who may have not been given the proper information," she continued. "And I think the goal of this is to show what the whole world could be like and to give facts on what this vaccination is, and encouraging people to look into it and not get their information from a false source. So I'm just excited to give people the chance to see the other side."

Sunday's event is being held in accordance with proper guidelines amid the pandemic, and Gomez hopes fans watching on Saturday feel inspired to do their research and get vaccinated.

"I hope they feel a sense of comfortability, safeness and are hopefully more educated on what's going on," she said. "And my dream would be for everyone to get vaccinated."

Global Citizen Global Citizen’s Vax Live: The Concert to Reunite the World will air Saturday, May 8 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on select channels and will stream at 8 p.m. ET on YouTube.