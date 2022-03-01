Selena Gomez Developing New Comedy Series Based on 'Sixteen Candles'

This news is a 16th 15th birthday wish come true.

Nearly 40 years after John Hughes' coming-of-age hit, Sixteen Candles, the story is getting a new spin for the next generation -- thanks in part to Selena Gomez.

According to multiple reports, the actress will be executive producing 15 Candles, a half-hour comedy series about four Latinas "navigating feelings of invisibility while exploring what it means to leave childhood behind as quinceañera season approaches," Variety wrote. The series, which has found a home at Peacock, has been described in reports as a "reconfiguration" of Sixteen Candles' world.

Vida creator Tanya Saracho and Palm Springs executive producer Gabriela Revilla Lugo have been tapped to write along with executive produce.

"So this is what @gabbyrlugo & I’ve been cooking up with @selenagomez for @ucp & @peacocktv !!" Saracho captioned a photo of Deadline's report. "I mean, there’s still a lot of cooking left to do but at least we can shout it from the rooftops now!"

Gomez is also no amateur when it comes to show credits. In addition to her acting resume, the Wizards of Waverly Place alum and Rare Beauty mogul has served as an executive producer on hits like 13 Reasons Why, Selena + Chef and Only Murders in the Building, on which she also starred.