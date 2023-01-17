Selena Gomez and Drew Taggart: What They've Connected Over and What He Appreciates About Her

Selena Gomez and Drew Taggart may be getting closer! A source tells ET that Gomez, 30, and Taggart, 33, are enjoying their time together and bonding over the things they love.

"Selena and Drew are having a lot of fun together," the source says. "Drew is really happy around Selena, and Selena is into Drew too. They have connected over their love of music, being in the same industry, and their strong work ethic."

The source continues, "Drew appreciates that Selena understands his life. Things are going well between them."

The Only Murders in the Building star and the "Paris" singer put their good time on display late last month when they stepped out in New York City. The pair couldn’t keep their hands to themselves as they strolled out of the Torrisi Bar & Restaurant in SoHo, hand in hand.

Gomez and Taggart’s date night came after she was singing another tune and called herself single in a since-deleted Instagram Story.

In January, Taggart and Gomez were pictured for the first time in photos obtained by Page Six.

The following day, a source told ET, the pair "are dating and things are still new." The source also said the two "met through mutual friends in a friendly, low-key way, but had an instant connection and liked each other as people."

Earlier this week, Selena was hanging with the girls as she took in the Nets vs. Lakers game in Brooklyn, New York.