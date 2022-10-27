See Tim Allen Back in His Red Suit in 'The Santa Clauses' Trailer

Here comes Santa Claus! On Thursday fans were in for an early holiday treat as the first full trailer for the Disney+ original series, The Santa Clauses starring Tim Allen, premiered.

Things are looking up -- or maybe down -- for Santa a.k.a Scott Calvin as he makes his way into someone’s house through his chimney portal and gives her a scare. After realizing that the magic behind Christmas is gone, as all the children have grown up, Scott says that it’s time to retire.

With Mrs. Claus and their two kids, Scott leaves the North Pole in the hands of a new Santa and his trusted elves. Retirement looks good on the Clauses until they’re alerted that elves are disappearing, and the new Santa is “destroying the Christmas spirit.”

When Santa reveals that he retired too soon and he “hired the wrong guy,” the family suits back up and heads home to the North Pole to save Christmas.

Tim first put on the suit in 1994's The Santa Claus. He returned for The Santa Claus 2 and The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause.

Returning for the six-episode series is Elizabeth Mitchell, who is reprising her role as Carol/Mrs. Claus, Eric Lloyd, who returns as Scott’s son Charlie and David Krumholtz makes his triumphant comeback as the loyal elf, Bernard.

Fans also get a look at Kal Penn’s character, Simon Choksi as she reads A Visit from St. Nicholas to his daughter in the opening scene. Also joining the cast is Tim’s real-life daughter, Elizabeth Allen Dick.

Last month, Tim and Elizabeth dished to ET about working together.

“She’s good, she earned it,” Tim told ET about his 13-year-old daughter’s role on the show. He added that her audition process was “very organic.”

For Elizabeth, the best part was her father trusting her work and not getting involved in her scenes.

"It was honestly so much fun," Elizabeth said. "He was making jokes 24/7 and he didn’t interfere with my business or my lines or whatever. When I asked him for certain things he would tell me, but he wouldn’t come in and say ‘this is how you do this. This is how you do this.’ He just kinda let me do my thing and figure it out."

Tim shared his goal for the upcoming series and what it would take to get him in the suit one more time. "It’s all to make people love Christmas," he said. "And if that works, then we’ll see about it."

The first two episodes of The Santa Clauses premiere on Disney+ on Nov. 16. The remaining four episodes will stream in the weeks after.