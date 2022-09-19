See the Sweetest Moments From Queen Elizabeth II's Funeral

The funeral of Queen Elizabeth II marked the first State Funeral Service since Winston Churchill's death in 1965, meaning the day was full of pomp and pageantry to honor the late queen and her seven decades of service.

But the funeral and its surrounding events also included personal touches from the queen's closest family, friends and occasional furry companions. Catch up on the sweetest moments below.

Samir Hussein/WireImage

Many tributes came by way of a simple fashion choice -- Princess Charlotte paid tribute to her great-grandmother with a small diamond brooch in the shape of a horseshoe. It was a nod to the queen's love of horses, and a source tells ET that the brooch was a gift from the queen.

Samir Hussein/WireImage

Kate Middleton, wife of Prince William and the new Princess of Wales, arrived at Westminster Abbey with a necklace that once belonged to the late queen and was also worn by her late mother-in-law, Princess Diana. Meghan Markle, wife of Prince Harry, wore the pearl and diamond drop earrings that Queen Elizabeth gifted her during their first solo outing together in 2018.

Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

The funeral service inside the Abbey and later at Windsor Castle had many emotions on display: Princess Charlotte shed tears outside the church, and Meghan appeared to wipe tears from her eyes during the afternoon service. In one photo, Sophie, the Countess of Wessex, the wife of the queen's youngest son, Prince Edward, seemed to comfort her. King Charles III also became visibly emotional at the morning service as the the church sang "God Save the King," appearing to hold back tears.

Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

Other tributes were folded seamlessly into the funeral's ceremony. King Charles III added a note to the top of his late mother's coffin, writing, "In loving and devoted memory. Charles R." The R stands for Rex, which is Latin for "king."

Hannah McKay- WPA Pool/Getty Images

The note was nestled atop a wreath of flowers with rosemary, English oak, and a cut of myrtle that came from the same plant as the queen's wedding bouquet.

The flowers were also not the only reference to Queen Elizabeth's nuptials -- the church service included a recitation of "The Lord's My Shepherd," which was sung at the queen's 1947 wedding to Prince Philip. The hymn was also one of the queen's favorites, and it was featured on a list of her top 10 pieces of music in 2016.

Samir Hussein/WireImage

In addition to her favorite music, the service also introduced a specially commissioned choral piece titled "Like as the Hart" composed by the master of the king's music, Judith Weir.

"The piece, inspired by Her Majesty's unwavering Christian faith, is a setting of Psalm 42 to music and will be sung unaccompanied," Buckingham Palace said, per ABC News.

The day's musical tributes ended with the piper, who played the final notes of the ceremony at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle. It was the same piper who served Queen Elizabeth II, a source told ET, playing for 15 minutes outside her window each morning.

After the morning's funeral ceremony, the coffin processed to Hyde Park before leaving London. In addition to the masses who watched the royal parade, over 100 Buckingham Palace employees lined up outside as the queen's coffin passed by for the last time. Later in the afternoon, Windsor Castle employees did the same thing, lining up as her hearse drove past for a final trip.

Also at Windsor came several sweet moments with the queen's furry friends. Two of Queen Elizabeth's corgis, Sandy and Muick, walked inside of Windsor Castle ahead of the Committal Service for Her Majesty. During the hearse's procession toward the chapel, the beloved queen's beloved Fell pony, Emma, and the queen's Head Groom, Terry Pendry, stood off to the side while the military parade passed by with the queen's coffin.

For more information on Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral, check out ET’s ongoing coverage.