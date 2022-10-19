See Selma Blair's Beautiful, Heartbreaking Final 'Dancing With the Stars' Performance

Selma Blair's time in the ballroom came to an end on Monday's Dancing With the Stars, but not before the 50-year-old actress gave one final heartbreaking performance.

Blair and her partner, Sasha Farber, had "one last gentle dance" per her request -- a waltz set to "What the World Needs Now Is Love" by Andra Day.

The beautiful performance featured the pair gliding around the dance floor as her fellow contestants wiped away tears and cheered her on.

The judges all gave the dance straight 10s as they bid Blair farewell.

Blair announced her exit from the show during Monday's episode due to health concerns amid her battle with multiple sclerosis, a nerve disorder that disrupts the connection between the brain and body.

"So, I've been monitored... I had MRIs and the results came back, and it all adds up to I can't go on with the competition," Blair told Farber ahead of their dance number. "I've pushed as far as I could. With a chronic illness, you do have special considerations, and my body has taken a hit. It's way too much for the safety of my bones. I could do extensive damage that I, of course, do not want."

ET's Denny Directo spoke to an emotional Blair after her exit, and she explained why she had such a strong reaction to leaving the competition.

"That's why I cry, I mean, I'm not crying about Mirrorball. I have so much better than a Mirrorball here," Blair said through her tears. "I'm crying because I will truly miss this. I will miss loving them. I love these dancers. I love these celebrities. I love Sasha. I love our rehearsal room."

She continued, "It's a lot of love, and to walk away, and to have to let the love continue without you, it's like, 'Ugh.'"