See Rob Kardashian's Adorable Tribute to Daughter Dream on Her 6th Birthday: 'Daddy Will Always Love You'

November birthdays keep on coming for the Kardashian-Jenners! On Thursday, the Kardashians stars had a round of sweet birthday wishes for Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna’s daughter, Dream, who turned six.

"Happy Birthday to the sweetest and funniest girl! Daddy will always love you 🥰🥰💙💙💙💙🤞," Rob wrote next to a picture of his daughter smiling wide for the camera while playing inside a dinosaur egg.

The proud dad also took his wishes to his Instagram Story, where he shared a picture of Dream biting into a piece of toast with sprinkles.

The Arthur George founder also shared a collage of photos of Dream over the years. Blac Chyna also celebrated Dream’s birthday with a sweet video.

"Happy 6th birthday to my beautiful daughter Dream 🥰 mommy loves you," she wrote next to a video of Dream rocking a red outfit in the car. In the clip, the model asks the birthday girl, "How do you feel? How do you feel? You’re turning six."

Dream bashfully nods her head for the camera as her mom celebrates.

The birthday girl also got sweet wishes from her Lovey, Kris Jenner.

"Happy birthday to my little Dream girl who is the light of our lives!!! You have the most amazing spirit and most adorable personality with so much energy, and you just light up every single room you walk into with such joy," Kris wrote next to a series of pictures featuring her and Dream.

"I love you to the moon and back Dreamy and I thank God for you every single day!!!! You make me laugh so hard I cry. You are strong, smart, beautiful inside and out, kind, generous, thoughtful… you have a gentle soul, you are so creative and you have the best voice. You are an amazing artist and your talents never cease to amaze me. I’m so proud of you always and I love you so much!!!!! Lovey xo 😍❤️🙏🎂🥳 @robkardashianofficial."

Khloe Kardashian took to her Instagram Story to share a picture of Dream’s preschool birthday ride. "This was my birthday girl on the way to school this morning LOL," she wrote. "Carpool karaoke." In the picture, a series of birthday balloons sit in the backseat.

Instagram/Khloekardashian

Khloe also shared a video of Dream -- who rocks a powder blue tracksuit -- walking to the car filled with balloons, as her family serenades her with Stevie Wonder’s "Happy Birthday."

Kim Kardashian celebrated her niece on her Instagram Story. "Happy birthday my beautiful, sweet, silly Dream girls[sic] I love you soooo much!!!," the SKIMS founder wrote next to a selfie of her and Dream.

Instagram/Kimkardashian

Dream’s birthday comes exactly a week after the family took to social media to celebrate Kendall Jenner’s 27th birthday. The family kicked off November with a party in honor of Kris' 67th birthday, that saw her daughters and granddaughters dressing up in some of her iconic looks from over the years.

Following the celebration, ET spoke with the matriarch, who dished on how her daughters were able to pull it off.

"They raided my closet and I didn't even notice!" Kris told ET of Kim, Kourtney, Khloe and Kylie, jokingly adding that there's "apparently not" anything that's off limits in her closet to her kids.

"They did a great job," she said of the tributes. "Don't ask me who my favorite is! No no no."