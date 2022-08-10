See Johnny Depp's Transformation Into King Louis XV in His Acting Return

Johnny Depp is stepping out of court and back onto the big screen. The actor has been tapped for the role of King Louis XV in the forthcoming period drama Jeanne du Barry.

In the first teaser portrait, released by French film house Why Not Productions, Depp is fully-clad as the 1700s-era monarch. The ensemble features an ornate, gold petticoat with a bright-blue sash. The actor's face is made-up with white powder, typical of the time period, and is wearing a blonde wig with a ponytail. The striking, side-profile photo shows Depp's eyes covered with a black blindfold and his white, feathered hat finishes the look.

Why Not Productions

Filming began for Jeanne du Barry last month and is expected to shoot for 11 weeks, according to Why Not Productions. Locations include Paris and Versailles. The film is being directed by Maïwenn.

Dramatizing the life of King Louis XV's last royal mistress at the Court of Versaille, Jeanne du Barry, the film will follow the rags-to-riches tale of a woman born into poverty, who is able to climb the social ladder to the highest degree.

In addition to Depp, the cast includes Benjamin Lavernhe, Pierre Richard, Melvil Poupaud, Noémie Lvovsky, Pascal Greggory and India Hair.

The French period drama marks Depp's first return to acting in a feature film role in three years and comes just months after his legal battle with his ex-wife, Amber Heard.

The Pirates of the Caribbean actor and the Aquaman star were entangled in a highly publicized defamation lawsuit. Depp sued Heard for defamation following an article she wrote for the Washington Post in 2018 that alleged abuse against her from an unnamed partner.

The trial spanned six weeks with the jury unanimously deciding that Depp was defamed by the 36-year-old actress and that she "acted with actual malice." Depp was awarded over $10 million in compensatory damages and $5 million in punitive damages, while Heard won $2 million in her countersuit against Depp.