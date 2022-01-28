See Inside the Glamorous Winter-Themed House for 'Celebrity Big Brother' Season 3

Things will look -- and maybe even feel -- a bit chilly in season 3 of Celebrity Big Brother, which just released a sneak peek at this season's cool digs.

The new Celebrity Big Brother house has truly adopted a Swiss alpines look, beginning with the dramatic entranceway, thanks to a welcoming crystal chandelier with a whopping 300,000 illuminated beads. Things get super cozy in the living room with a giant wrap-around couch, with a fire pit that quasi serves as a coffee table.

There's travel posters of Swiss landmarks throughout the house, which is also decked out with stone and wood features. The dining room is as glitzy as one can imagine. The kitchen's modern. But the "snowy patio" is arguably the best room in the house, thanks to its hot tub and fireplace.

Ardent fans of the reality TV show will also notice that, for the first time in almost 20 seasons, the house won't feature its trademark spiral staircase. In its place is now a grand staircase that leads to the Gondola, an upstairs lounge.

Each room is decked out to the nines and individually themed -- from the ski patrol bedroom and cuckoo clock bedroom to the chocolate room. There's also a spacious sauna and gym room.

The HOH (head of household) bedroom and bathroom is also quite the winter hideaway, featuring ice and crystals throughout. The house is fitted with nearly 100 cameras and more than 100 microphones, all strategically placed to capture the 11 celebrities who are competing for $250,000.

Marissa Jaret Winokur was named the big winner of the show's first celebrity edition, which debuted in winter 2018. Tamar Braxton came out on top, winning season 2, which aired in 2019.

The season 3 houseguests were introduced Wednesday, and it includes two-time NBA champion Lamar Odom, who recently told ET that, as a fierce competitor, he's in it to win it.

Season 3 of Celebrity Big Brother premieres Wednesday, Feb. 2 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on CBS, and will be available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.