See Ben Affleck's Ralph Lauren Wedding Tuxedo Up Close

Jennifer Lopez had the Vogue treatment, and now Ben Affleck has the GQ treatment.

The men's style magazine released a photo of the actor decked out in Ralph Lauren for his wedding last weekend at his estate in Georgia. The photo came nearly a week since Ben and Jen said "I do" for the second time, this time in front of family and friends during a weekend extravaganza that included a Sunday BBQ with friends and family.

Vogue first released Lopez's official portrait, showing her three unique wedding gowns for the big day. That article also included details about Affleck's wedding attire: a classic Ralph Lauren Couture tuxedo, which included a formal one button peak cream dinner jacket with a black double pleated trouser and narrow piqué bib shirt. The look was completed with a black bow tie and black patent shoes.

According to Vogue, all five children were also styled in white Ralph Lauren Couture. In fact, just about every guest wore white to the lavish affair.

An eyewitness told ET, "Guests were gathering at The Perry Lane Hotel [in Savannah] to head to Jennifer and Ben's wedding." The source added. "Everyone is dressed in white with most women in white dresses and gowns, and most men in white suits, a majority in linen material, but the dress code features a wide variety. Some men are in white shorts and sneakers and there is a female guest in a white fringe leather jacket and sparkly cowboy hat."

The all-white theme continued when the couple jetted off to their honeymoon in Italy. Lopez recently stepped out in white while in Milan. The "Love Don't Cost a Thing" singer and The Tender Bar star were spotted walking the streets as they shopped at high-end boutique stores. Lopez looked stunning in a white crop top with white jeans and platform heels. She completed the look with a fedora hat.

In addition to holding on to a purse, Lopez also held on to Affleck. The actor donned a blue long-sleeve shirt with a few buttons unbuttoned to show off the white undershirt. He wore jeans, white kicks, shades and sported a scruffy beard.

Earlier this week, the couple shared a kiss while taking in the view from a boat on Lake Como. According to Page Six, they sat on the back of the speed boat and were mainly alone, sans the captain and co-captain.

For that boat ride, Lopez, again, wore white -- a white long-sleeved dress and matching white bag.